USFJ Visits CFAS

Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, U.S. Forces, Japan (USFJ), speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Tony Richards, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Sasebo, during a tour of NMRTU Sasebo at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Aug. 24, 2023. Rupp visited Sasebo to engage with CFAS representatives, members of the base community, and local industry leaders with an aim to improve policies and services that affect quality of life for service members and families at CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

