USFJ Visits CFAS

Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), middle, and Chief Master Sgt. Leon Calloway, Chief Master Sgt. Leon Calloway, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. Forces, Japan (USFJ), pose for a photo with representatives of the Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry during a meet-and-greet at CFAS’ Harbor View Club Aug. 25, 2023. Hunt and Calloway attended the meeting with Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, USFJ, who visited Sasebo to engage with CFAS representatives, members of the base community, and local industry leaders with an aim to improve policies and services that affect quality of life for service members and families at CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

