USFJ Visits CFAS

Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, U.S. Forces, Japan (USFJ), addresses Japanese leaders of local companies and organizations that support the base community during a meet-and-greet at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Harbor View Club Aug. 25, 2023. Rupp visited Sasebo to engage with CFAS representatives, members of the base community, and local industry leaders with an aim to improve policies and services that affect quality of life for service members and families at CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

