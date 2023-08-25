USFJ Visits CFAS

Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, Commander, U.S. Forces, Japan (USFJ), right, Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), middle, and Chief Master Sgt. Leon Calloway, command senior enlisted leader, USFJ, left, pose for a photo with E.J. King High School students during a tour of CFAS’ E.J. King High School Aug. 24, 2023. Rupp visited Sasebo to engage with CFAS representatives, members of the base community, and local industry leaders with an aim to improve policies and services that affect quality of life for service members and families at CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

