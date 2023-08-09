Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2 [Image 19 of 22]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Sgt. Christopher Allen, from Cincinnati, Ohio, a Soldier with 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition dons his Fighting Load Carrier before the equipment removal phase of a Combat Water Survival Assessment, Aug. 12, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The CWSA evaluated competitors on their water survival capabilities with a 25-meter swim and equipment removal while wearing the Army Combat Uniform. The Warrior Ethos states, “I will always place the mission first, I will never accept defeat, I will never quit, and I will never leave a fallen comrade.” This Ethos, lived by every Soldier, embodies the squad mentality and spirit, bonds teams, and enhances a squad's overall success as a cohesive unit. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 15:13
    Photo ID: 7968145
    VIRIN: 230812-A-UF517-6691
    Resolution: 4817x3211
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2 [Image 22 of 22], by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2
    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOMBSC23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT