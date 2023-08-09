U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2

Spc. Bradley Fournier (left), a Soldier with Operations Group, National Training Center, and Staff Sgt. Robert Dunbar (right), a Soldier with 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition jump into the water to conduct the equipment removal phase during a Combat Water Survival Assessment, Aug. 12, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The U.S. Army Forces Command’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the BSC by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps, and are well trained. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

