Spc. Bradley Fournier (left), a Soldier with Operations Group, National Training Center, and Staff Sgt. Robert Dunbar (right), a Soldier with 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition jump into the water to conduct the equipment removal phase during a Combat Water Survival Assessment, Aug. 12, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The U.S. Army Forces Command’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the BSC by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps, and are well trained. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2023 15:22
|Photo ID:
|7968141
|VIRIN:
|230812-A-UF517-6561
|Resolution:
|4838x3225
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|EAST TROY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2 [Image 22 of 22], by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
