U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2

Spc. Diego Gonzalez (left), a Soldier with 1st Armored Division, III Armored Corps, and Spc. Dustin Feldner, a Soldier with 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) XVIII Airborne Corps competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition begin the equipment removal phase during a Combat Water Survival Assessment, Aug. 12, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The U.S. Army Forces Command’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the BSC by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps, and are well trained. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

