Spc. Scott Carter, from Oil City, Pennsylvania, a Soldier with 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition receives instruction on the equipment removal phase during a Combat Water Survival Assessment, Aug. 12, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The CWSA evaluated competitors on their water survival capabilities with a 25-meter swim and equipment removal while wearing the Army Combat Uniform. The Warrior Ethos states, “I will always place the mission first, I will never accept defeat, I will never quit, and I will never leave a fallen comrade.” This Ethos, lived by every Soldier, embodies the squad mentality and spirit, bonds teams, and enhances a squad's overall success as a cohesive unit. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2023 Date Posted: 08.12.2023 15:10 Photo ID: 7968146 VIRIN: 230812-A-UF517-6729 Resolution: 4656x3104 Size: 5.1 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: OIL CITY, PA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2 [Image 22 of 22], by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.