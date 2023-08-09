Spc. Bradley Fournier, from East Troy, Wisconsin, a Soldier with Operations Group, National Training Center competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition exits the pool after completing a 25-meter swim during a Combat Water Survival Assessment, Aug. 12, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The CWSA evaluated competitors on their water survival capabilities with a 25-meter swim and equipment removal while wearing the Army Combat Uniform. Physical readiness is important to maintain when building high-functioning squads and assists Soldiers when performing duties as a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2023 15:20
|Photo ID:
|7968143
|VIRIN:
|230812-A-UF517-6634
|Resolution:
|4842x3228
|Size:
|5.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|EAST TROY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2 [Image 22 of 22], by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
