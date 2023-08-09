U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2

Spc. Evan Skaug, from Nampa, Idaho, a Soldier with the Idaho Army National Guard assigned to U.S. Army Central competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition exits the pool after completing a 25-meter swim during a Combat Water Survival Assessment, Aug. 12, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The CWSA evaluated competitors on their water survival capabilities with a 25-meter swim and equipment removal while wearing the Army Combat Uniform. Physical readiness is important to maintain when building high-functioning squads and assists Soldiers when performing duties as a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

