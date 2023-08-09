Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2 [Image 13 of 22]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Pfc. Eddie Morales, from Springfield, Massachusetts, a Soldier with 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition exits the pool after completing a 25-meter swim during a Combat Water Survival Assessment, Aug. 12, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The CWSA evaluated competitors on their water survival capabilities with a 25-meter swim and equipment removal while wearing the Army Combat Uniform. Physical readiness is important to maintain when building high-functioning squads and assists Soldiers when performing duties as a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 15:23
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: SPRINGFIELD, MA, US
