U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2

Sgt. 1st Class Drew Hawley, from Jonesville, Michigan, a Soldier with 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD), 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives Command (CBRNE) competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition waits in line to complete the 25-meter swim during a Combat Water Survival Assessment, Aug. 12, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The CWSA evaluated competitors on their water survival capabilities with a 25-meter swim and equipment removal while wearing the Army Combat Uniform. Physical readiness is important to maintain when building high-functioning squads and assists Soldiers when performing duties as a member of a team. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

