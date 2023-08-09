U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2

Spc. Damien Suitter, from Houlton, Maine, a Soldier with 1st Space Brigade, Space Missile Defense Command competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition receives instruction on the equipment removal phase during a Combat Water Survival Assessment, Aug. 12, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The CWSA evaluated competitors on their water survival capabilities with a 25-meter swim and equipment removal while wearing the Army Combat Uniform. The Warrior Ethos states, “I will always place the mission first, I will never accept defeat, I will never quit, and I will never leave a fallen comrade.” This Ethos, lived by every Soldier, embodies the squad mentality and spirit, bonds teams, and enhances a squad's overall success as a cohesive unit. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

Date Taken: 08.12.2023