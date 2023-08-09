Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2 [Image 14 of 22]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Spc. Adrian Ehmann (left) and Sgt. Bradley Capps(right), Soldiers with Operations Group, National Training Center competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition prepare to begin the equipment removal phase during a Combat Water Survival Assessment, Aug. 12, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The U.S. Army Forces Command’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the BSC by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps, and are well trained. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 15:22
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: CAMARILLO, CA, US
    Hometown: NEW HAMPTON, NH, US
    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2 [Image 22 of 22], by SPC Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOMBSC23

