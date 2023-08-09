U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2

Spc. Adrian Ehmann (left) and Sgt. Bradley Capps(right), Soldiers with Operations Group, National Training Center competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition prepare to begin the equipment removal phase during a Combat Water Survival Assessment, Aug. 12, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The U.S. Army Forces Command’s Best Squad Competition expands upon the established legacy of the BSC by highlighting tight-knit groups of professionals who treat each other with dignity and respect, have high esprit de corps, and are well trained. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jaidon Novinska)

