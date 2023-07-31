Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui

2nd Lt. Jason De La Mora, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Unit officer-in-charge, shakes the hands with Honolulu Fire Department firefighters Aug. 10, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. A Hawaii Air National Guard aircrew from the 204th Airlift Squadron flew the aircraft to the island of Maui to deliver aid and resources to communities impacted by several wildfires. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

