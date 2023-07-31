Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui

Hawaii Air National Guard loadmasters and maintenance specialists offload supplies from a C-17 Globemaster III, Aug. 10, 2023, at the Kahului Airport, Maui, Hawaii. The Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen transported 37 members of the Honolulu Fire Department and disaster-relief cargo to aid communities impacted by several wildfires. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

