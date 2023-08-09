Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui [Image 15 of 15]

    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Roann Gatdula 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Honolulu Fire Department firefighters make their way toward a C-17 Globemaster August 10, 2023, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The 154th Wing, 48th Aerial Port Squadron, 735th Air Mobility Squadron were all instrumental in the mobilization of 37 HFD personnel to help the fire relief effort on the island of Maui. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Roann Gatdula)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    This work, Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

