Honolulu Fire Department firefighters make their way toward a C-17 Globemaster August 10, 2023, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The 154th Wing, 48th Aerial Port Squadron, 735th Air Mobility Squadron were all instrumental in the mobilization of 37 HFD personnel to help the fire relief effort on the island of Maui. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Roann Gatdula)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 04:47 Photo ID: 7965490 VIRIN: 230811-Z-KH177-1048 Resolution: 3602x2397 Size: 4.62 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Roann Gatdula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.