Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui

Honolulu Fire Department vehicles and personnel are secured onto a C-17 Globemaster III Aug. 10, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. A Hawaii Air National Guard aircrew from the 204th Airlift Squadron transported a team comprised of firefighters, rescue specialists and incident management personnel, and disaster-relief cargo to aid communities impacted by several wildfires. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

