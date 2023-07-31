Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui [Image 4 of 15]

    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Honolulu Fire Department vehicles and personnel are secured onto a C-17 Globemaster III Aug. 10, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. A Hawaii Air National Guard aircrew from the 204th Airlift Squadron transported a team comprised of firefighters, rescue specialists and incident management personnel, and disaster-relief cargo to aid communities impacted by several wildfires. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 04:47
    Photo ID: 7965479
    VIRIN: 230810-Z-GR156-1082
    Resolution: 5184x3888
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui
    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui
    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui
    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui
    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui
    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui
    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui
    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui
    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui
    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui
    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui
    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui
    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui
    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui
    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airlift
    ANG
    National Guard
    Wildfire
    Maui

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT