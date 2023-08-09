Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui

Senior Airman Hailey Klchosky and Staff Sgt. Eric Middlekamp, Logistics specialists from the 735th Air Mobility Squadron, coordinate loading procedures with Master Sgt. Joleen Morse, 204th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, Aug. 10, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. A Hawaii Air National Guard aircrew from the 204th Airlift Squadron transported 37 members of the Honolulu Fire Department, four vehicles and disaster-relief cargo to aid communities impacted by several wildfires. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

