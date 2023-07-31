Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui [Image 1 of 15]

    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Trevor Connors, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, loads supplies onto a C-17 Globemaster III, Aug. 10, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Supplies, vehicles and personnel from the Honolulu Fire Department were transported to the Island of Maui to help fight wildfires that have impacted the island. A Hawaii Air National Guard aircrew from the 204th Airlift Squadron operated the aircraft to provide disaster relieve resources to the impacted communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 04:48
    Photo ID: 7965476
    VIRIN: 230810-Z-GR156-1052
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Airlift
    ANG
    National Guard
    Wildfire
    Maui

