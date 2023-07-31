Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui

Staff Sgt. Trevor Connors, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Unit dedicated crew chief, loads supplies onto a C-17 Globemaster III, Aug. 10, 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. Supplies, vehicles and personnel from the Honolulu Fire Department were transported to the Island of Maui to help fight wildfires that have impacted the island. A Hawaii Air National Guard aircrew from the 204th Airlift Squadron operated the aircraft to provide disaster relieve resources to the impacted communities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

