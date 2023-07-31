Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui

Barney Hanson, Honolulu Fire Department captain, observes the island of Maui Aug. 10, 2023, while flying aboard a C-17 Globemaster III, operated by members of the 204th Airlift Squadron. A Hawaii Air National Guard aircrew from the 204th Airlift Squadron flew the aircraft to the island of Maui to deliver aid and resources to communities impacted by several wildfires. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

