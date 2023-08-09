Members of the Honolulu Fire Department depart a C-17 Globemaster III, Aug. 10, 2023, at the Kahului Airport, Maui, Hawaii. A Hawaii Air National Guard aircrew from the 204th Airlift Squadron transported a team comprised of firefighters, rescue specialists and incident management personnel, and disaster-relief cargo to aid communities impacted by several wildfires. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 04:47
|Photo ID:
|7965483
|VIRIN:
|230810-Z-GR156-1152
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|KAHULUI AIRPORT, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
