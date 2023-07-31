Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui [Image 6 of 15]

    Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui

    KAHULUI AIRPORT, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    Barney Hanson, Honolulu Fire Department captain, observes the island of Maui Aug. 10, 2023, while flying aboard a C-17 Globemaster III, operated by members of the 204th Airlift Squadron. A Hawaii Air National Guard aircrew from the 204th Airlift Squadron flew the aircraft to the island of Maui to deliver aid and resources to communities impacted by several wildfires. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 04:47
    VIRIN: 230810-Z-GR156-1120
