Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui

Honolulu Fire Department vehicles and personnel arrive at the Kahului Airport, Maui, Aug. 10, 2023, after being transported by a C-17 Globemaster III, operated by members of the 204th Airlift Squadron. Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen transported 37 members of the Honolulu Fire Department, four vehicles and disaster-relief cargo to aid communities impacted by several wildfires. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

