Wildfire Response: Hawaii Air National Guard Airlifts Fire Department resources to Maui

A C-17 Globemaster III, operated by members of the 204th Airlift Squadron, offloads cargo Aug. 10, 2023, at the Kahului Airport, Maui, Hawaii. Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen transported 37 members of the Honolulu Fire Department, four vehicles and disaster-relief cargo to aid communities impacted by several wildfires. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Linzmeier)

