230625-N-KU796-1063 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 25, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors help embarked family and friends man a fire hose during a damage control rodeo aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 08:35
|Photo ID:
|7881255
|VIRIN:
|230626-N-KU796-1063
|Resolution:
|4213x6313
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, Tiger Cruise DC Olympics [Image 40 of 40], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
