230625-N-YV347-2018 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 25, 2023) Family and friends of Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) create name tags during a tour of the ships jet bay. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 08:35
|Photo ID:
|7881240
|VIRIN:
|230625-N-YV347-2018
|Resolution:
|6493x4329
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Nimitz Tiger Cruise [Image 40 of 40], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
