Nimitz Conducts Damage Control Rodeo

230625-N-MH015-1162 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 25, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors and embarked family and friends use a jubilee patch to fix a simulated pipe rupture during a damage control rodeo on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)
