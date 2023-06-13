Nimitz Tiger Cruise

230625-N-YV347-2006 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 25, 2023) Embarked family and friends of Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) create name tags during a tour of the ships jet bay. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

Date Taken: 01.21.2016 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 08:35 Photo ID: 7881239 VIRIN: 230625-N-YV347-2006 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 2.56 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN