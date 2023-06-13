Tiger Cruise DC Olympics

230625-N-KU796-1016 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 25, 2023) Embarked family and friends use a jubilee patch on a simulated pipe rupture during a damage control rodeo on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN