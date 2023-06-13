Nimitz Flight Quarters

230625-N-YV347-1067 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 25, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 08:35
|Photo ID:
|7881242
|VIRIN:
|230625-N-YV347-1067
|Resolution:
|6355x4237
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
