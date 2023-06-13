Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Tiger Cruise [Image 27 of 40]

    Nimitz Tiger Cruise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.21.2016

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230625-N-YV347-2004 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 25, 2023) Embarked family and friends of Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) create name tags during a tour of the ships jet bay. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2016
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 08:35
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Nimitz
    Aircraft Carrier
    U.S. Navy
    CSG11

