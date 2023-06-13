230625-N-ZQ263-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 25, 2023) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 starts up engines on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Lagadi)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 08:35
|Photo ID:
|7881243
|VIRIN:
|230625-N-ZQ263-1002
|Resolution:
|6364x4243
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, Nimitz Conducts Air Power Demonstration [Image 40 of 40], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
