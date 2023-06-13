Tiger Cruise DC Olympics

230625-N-KU796-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 25, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors and embarked family and friends learn about patient transport during a damage control rodeo in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

