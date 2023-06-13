Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tiger Cruise DC Olympics [Image 36 of 40]

    Tiger Cruise DC Olympics

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230625-N-KU796-1011 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 25, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors and embarked family and friends learn about patient transport during a damage control rodeo in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 08:35
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Nimitz
    Underway
    Tiger Cruise
    CSG 11

