Khaan Quest 2023

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Yamill Rosado, with the 607th Military Police Battalion, 200th MP Command, tests the wall of shields during the riot control portion of the Field Training Exercise at Khaan Quest 23, June 22, at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is a multinational exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted annually by the Mongolian Armed Forces. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

