Khaan Quest 2023

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Otis Terrell, with the 607th Military Police Battalion, 200th MP Command, tries to force his way through a wall of shields, as Sgt. 1st Class Yamill Rosado, also with the 607th MPB, watches the riot control portion of the Field Training Exercise at Khaan Quest 23, June 22, at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is a multinational exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted annually by the Mongolian Armed Forces. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

Date Taken: 06.22.2023
Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN