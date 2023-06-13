Khaan Quest 2023

U.S. Army Pfc. Thomas Rice, left, and Spc. Logan Wilcox, both with Alpha Company, 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, practice with batons during the riot control portion of the Field Training Exercise at Khaan Quest 23, June 22, at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is a multinational exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted annually by the Mongolian Armed Forces. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN