    Khaan Quest 2023 [Image 3 of 22]

    Khaan Quest 2023

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Robert DeBerry 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Army National Guard Col. Aaron Kelsey, commander of the 38th Troop Command, participates in a role-playing event during a Command Post Exercise at Khaan Quest 23, June 22, 2023, at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Approximately 200 U.S. personnel and a total of 750 partner force personnel are participating in KQ23. The purpose of Khaan Quest is to gain United Nations training and certification for the participants through conducting realistic peace support operations, to include increasing and enhancing UN Peace Keeping Operations-focused interoperability and military relationships among the participating nations. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 01:57
    Photo ID: 7879586
    VIRIN: 230622-Z-DX219-1004
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 12.96 MB
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Khaan Quest 2023 [Image 22 of 22], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    training
    mongolia
    spp
    nationalguard
    AlaskaNationalGuard
    Khaanquest

