Khaan Quest 2023

Mongolian Armed Forces Capt. Duuren, left, with the Security Forces Battalion, and Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Addison Valentine, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 38th Troop Command, share information during a Command Post Exercise at Khaan Quest 23 June 22, at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Approximately 200 U.S. personnel and a total of 750 partner force personnel are participating in KQ23. The purpose of Khaan Quest is to gain United Nations training and certification for the participants through conducting realistic peace support operations, to include increasing and enhancing UN Peace Keeping Operations-focused interoperability and military relationships among the participating nations. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

