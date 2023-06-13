Khaan Quest 2023

Alaska Army National Guardsmen stand for a photograph during exercise Khaan Quest 23, June 22, at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. This year marks the 20th Anniversary of partnership between the Alaska National Guard and the Mongolian Armed Forces through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. More than 1,500 Alaska Air and Army Guardsmen have traveled to Mongolia for training and exercises in support of Mongolia’s peacekeepers and first responders. KQ23 is a multinational exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted annually by the Mongolian Armed Forces. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

