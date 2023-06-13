U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Yamill Rosado, with the 607th Military Police Battalion, 200th MP Command, tries to force his way through a wall of shields during the riot control portion of the Field Training Exercise at Khaan Quest 23, June 22, at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is a multinational exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted annually by the Mongolian Armed Forces. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 01:58 Photo ID: 7879600 VIRIN: 230622-Z-DX219-2011 Resolution: 5400x3600 Size: 8.83 MB Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Khaan Quest 2023 [Image 22 of 22], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.