    Khaan Quest 2023 [Image 22 of 22]

    Khaan Quest 2023

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Robert DeBerry 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Braden Krupiczewicz, with Alpha Company, 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, talks with role playing actors during the riot control portion of the Field Training Exercise at Khaan Quest 23, June 22, at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is a multinational exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted annually by the Mongolian Armed Forces. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 01:58
    Photo ID: 7879605
    VIRIN: 230622-Z-DX219-2016
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 10.99 MB
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Khaan Quest 2023 [Image 22 of 22], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    training
    mongolia
    spp
    nationalguard
    AlaskaNationalGuard
    Khaanquest

