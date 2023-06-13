Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Khaan Quest 2023 [Image 13 of 22]

    Khaan Quest 2023

    FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Robert DeBerry 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Yamill Rosado, with the 607th Military Police Battalion, 200th MP Command, tries to force his way through a wall of shields during the riot control portion of the Field Training Exercise at Khaan Quest 23, June 22, at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is a multinational exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted annually by the Mongolian Armed Forces. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.24.2023 01:58
    Photo ID: 7879596
    VIRIN: 230622-Z-DX219-2007
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 11.4 MB
    Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Khaan Quest 2023 [Image 22 of 22], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS

    training
    mongolia
    spp
    nationalguard
    AlaskaNationalGuard
    Khaanquest

