U.S. Army 1st Lt. Braden Krupiczewicz, with Alpha Company, 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, discusses mission plans during the riot control portion of the Field Training Exercise at Khaan Quest 23, June 22, at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is a multinational exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted annually by the Mongolian Armed Forces. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.24.2023 01:58 Photo ID: 7879598 VIRIN: 230622-Z-DX219-2009 Resolution: 5400x3600 Size: 9.85 MB Location: FIVE HILLS TRAINING AREA, MN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Khaan Quest 2023 [Image 22 of 22], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.