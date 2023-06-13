Khaan Quest 2023

U.S. Army Pfc. Jacob Harris, left, Sgt. Joseph Internicola, center and Spc. Logan Wilcox, with Alpha Company, 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, experience a taser shock during the riot control portion of the Field Training Exercise at Khaan Quest 23, June 22, at the Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia. Khaan Quest is a multinational exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted annually by the Mongolian Armed Forces. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

