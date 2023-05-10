230513-N-XK462-1289 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Airman Brian Perez Ramirez, from Vineland, N.J., performs routine maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2023 16:43
|Photo ID:
|7795380
|VIRIN:
|230513-N-XK462-1289
|Resolution:
|4575x3268
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 53 of 53], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
