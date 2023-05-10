Sailors Receive Cargo

230513-N-WM182-3019 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) receive cargo from the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during a replenishment-at-sea. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

