    Sailors Receive Cargo [Image 42 of 53]

    Sailors Receive Cargo

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230513-N-WM182-3019 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) receive cargo from the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during a replenishment-at-sea. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2023 16:43
    Photo ID: 7795370
    VIRIN: 230513-N-WM182-3019
    Resolution: 4240x3029
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Sailors Receive Cargo [Image 53 of 53], by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

