230513-N-PA221-1217 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2023) Aircraft fly in formation above the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during an aerial change of command ceremony for the "Blue Diamonds" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 146. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 16:43 Photo ID: 7795367 VIRIN: 230513-N-PA221-1217 Resolution: 2683x1789 Size: 967.03 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Diamonds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 53 of 53], by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.