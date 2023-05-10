230513-N-BI507-1040 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors observe an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the "Fighting Redcocks" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carson Croom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.13.2023 16:43 Photo ID: 7795366 VIRIN: 230513-N-BI507-1040 Resolution: 4276x2851 Size: 3.24 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor in the Indo-Pacific [Image 53 of 53], by PO3 Carson Croom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.